HEALTH bosses have temporarily closed a minor injuries unit due to the impact of staff sickness.
The unit, at The Fryatt Hospital, in Dovercourt, closed today (Monday, January 4) with immediate effect as a result of staff being ill and the need to support staff who are working on the wards.
The department will remain closed initially for two weeks, but this will be under constant review.
A spokesman for Anglia Community Enterprise (ACE) said Clacton's urgent treatment centre, in Tower Road, remains open daily from 8am until 8pm for all minor injuries.
An ACE spokesman said: "Alternatively, you can seek medical advice and support via 111, who will assess your needs and advise you of the most appropriate service for you as well as arrange an appointment if required.
"We will keep you informed of any further changes via our website, Facebook and Twitter and local signage in Harwich Reception area.
"We thank you for your patience and understanding with this matter."