A FATHER has slammed the "absolute scumbags" who stole his only means of transportation from right under his noise.

James Horsnell, 35, was relaxing at his partner’s home in Thoroughgood Road, Clacton, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

All of a sudden, the pair heard a loud bang come from outside the property at about 12.30am, so immediately rushed to look out the bedroom window.

James was then left shocked to see his beloved Mitsubishi Space Star being brazenly stolen right before his eyes by two people.

He rushed outside and attempted to chase down the black car – which he has only had for three months - but the thieves managed to escape before he could stop them.

James, who has three children, said: “I did give chase, but they got away. It is was quite gutting to see it being driven off because it was my dad’s car before it was mine.

“Although it is not worth much, it was my only means of getting the kids to school and stuff and it felt like our freedom had completely gone.

“I was livid and fuming, and those who did this are absolute scum bags who I am told have apparently done this to other people as well apparently."

Shortly after the car theft, James reported the incident to officers from Essex Police, who were at the time appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The car has since been retrieved after it was found dumped in Lotus Way, Jaywick, following an online community effort to track it down.

James now believes he will no longer be able to use it due to the extent of the damage caused by the cowardly culprits who took it and says because it has been found the force no longer seems interested.

He added: "It makes me so angry because I have to write the car off now as the damage is more than the car is worth.

"All the ignition barrel is smashed and it looks like something is snapped in the lock.

"It appears the police are not willing to get involved now as I have got my car back and they said that it wouldn’t be worth getting forensics out unless I find blood in the car.

"The police said there is nothing they can do."

Essex Police officers have said they are still investigating the theft and have urged anyone with information to contact 101 and quote crime reference number 42/212010/20.