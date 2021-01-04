VOLUNTEERS have launched a bid to renovate a former station house in their village.

The Alresford Station House Community Group wants to purchase the property and turn it into a community hub and cafe.

The fire-damaged Victorian building is in need of renovation, but parish council chairman Frank Belgrove believes it is worth saving.

He said: "We have some excellent volunteers involved in the project and we are fundraising by various means.

"The group has been accepted by the Essex Lottery and we encourage anyone interested in helping support the project to maybe buy tickets online as not only is there a chance of winning money a percentage of the ticket cost goes towards the scheme.

"A business set-up grant has been awarded by the Power to Change scheme.

"The property is not on the open market and purchasing negotiations are not straightforward as three parties have a degree of ownership of the building, Network Rail, Greater Anglia and the Department for Transport.

"The house dates from the Victorian era and is well worth preserving, a part of the building was fire damaged some years ago, but the rest is sound and viable."

Bid - Alresford Station House

Volunteer station adopters have been working with the railway for many years keeping the platform in good order, including taking on the waste ground around the old entrance to the station house in 2014 to create a community garden.

They formed the society last year in a bid to take on the redundant building, which was opened on January 8, 1886, but its plans were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bid - Alresford Station House

But it is now in negotiations with Greater Anglia and has secured an initial grant from Bright Ideas to get the project ready for investment, as well as support from a business advisor.

The group is also looking for help from anyone who would like to be involved in this project.

For more information about the scheme or to offer your help, go to alresfordstationhouse.org.uk.