FILMING for a major new television series based on the best-selling novel The Essex Serpent will start in an Essex village next month.

The series, which will reportedly be streamed on AppleTV+, will feature the picturesque Alresford Creek as a replacement for the fictional village of Aldwinter.

The storyline is set in the 1890s and it is understood that modern boats will not be allowed to moor there during filming.

Frank Belgrove, chairman of the village's parish council, said: “Alresford Creek is an idyllic setting for filming as it is pretty much a timeless location.

“The fictitious village in the story of The Essex Serpent is called Aldwinter and it looks like Alresford has been chosen for some of the filming as it mirrors the countryside written about by Sarah Perry in her book on which the filmed version is based.

“I am looking forward to seeing the finished drama and I am sure many other Alresford residents are too.”

The Essex Serpent follows newly widowed Cora, who moves from Victorian London to Essex, where she becomes intrigued by a local superstition that the mythical Essex Serpent has returned.

Keira Knightly was due to star in the romantic period drama, based on Sarah Perry's bestselling 2016 novel, but she pulled out of the production due to “family reasons” over the increase in Covid-19 cases in the UK.

It was reported that production was meant to begin at the end of November, but was delayed due to her decision.

It is understood that filming will now start on January 25.

No other details about the show's release or casting has yet been disclosed, although it is understood it is being directed by Clio Barnard and produced by See-Saw Films, which won the best picture Oscar for its film The King's Speech.

See-Saw Films had not responded at the time of going to press.