HOUSEHOLDS across Tendring will be asked to take part in Census 2021 in the spring.

The census - run by the Office for National Statistics - is a once-in-a-decade survey which gives councils the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Understanding the needs of the nation helps everyone from central government to organisations, such as Tendring Council and Essex County Councils plan and fund public services.

Census outputs inform where billions of pounds of public funding is spent on services like transport, education and health - on cycle routes, schools and dental surgeries.

Information from the census is also important in helping lots of other people and organisations do their work.

Charities and voluntary organisations often use it as evidence to get funding.

It helps businesses to understand their customers and, for example, decide where to open new shops.

Plus those doing research, like university students and people looking into their family history, use census data.

It provides important information on population diversity, allowing organisations to know whether they are meeting their responsibilities and triggering action where necessary.

Census 2021 will be the first run predominantly online, with households receiving a letter with a unique access code, allowing them to complete the questionnaire on their computers, phones or tablets.

However, there will be plenty of support available for people who are not confident with online services.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council cabinet member for partnerships, is encouraging everyone to take part when Census Day comes around.

“The Census is a really fascinating piece of work, as well as being of vital importance to us all,”Mrs McWilliams said.

“Data from the Census guide authorities, such as Tendring Council, for the next ten years around shaping services – for example, knowing what sort of work people do, where people live, and building up a holistic picture of the area.

“It means we know where to best invest our spending, as well as providing an insight into life in 2021.”

Census day will be on March 21, with households receiving letters early that month.

The census will include questions about your sex, age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity.

And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Results will be available within 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years, kept safe for future generations.