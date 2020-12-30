THE Government has announced some primary schools in highly-infected parts of England will not open as scheduled next week.
Below are the areas where it is expected that primary schools will not open to all pupils as planned next week. In those areas where primary schools remain closed, it is likely to be until January 18.
– London:
Barking and Dagenham
Barnet
Bexley
Brent
Bromley
Croydon
Ealing
Enfield
Hammersmith and Fulham
Havering
Hillingdon
Hounslow
Kensington and Chelsea
Merton
Newham
Redbridge
Richmond-Upon-Thames
Southwark
Sutton
Tower Hamlets
Waltham Forest
Wandsworth
Westminster
– Essex:
Brentwood
Epping Forest
Castle Point
Basildon
Rochford
Harlow
Chelmsford
Braintree
Maldon
Southend on Sea
Thurrock
– Kent:
Dartford
Gravesham
Sevenoaks
Medway
Ashford
Maidstone
Tonbridge and Malling
Tunbridge Wells
Swale
– East Sussex:
Hastings
Rother
– Buckinghamshire:
Milton Keynes
– Hertfordshire:
Watford
Broxbourne
Hertsmere
Three Rivers
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also outlined plans for the return of pupils to secondary schools after the Christmas break.
He said: “In secondary schools all vulnerable children and children of critical workers will go back next week across England as originally planned, but we will ask exam year pupils in secondary to learn remotely during the first week of term and return to the classroom from January 11.
“The remaining secondary school pupils – non-exam groups – will go back a week later, that is from January 18.”
However Mr Johnson suggested these plans could change again depending on rates of infection and added: “I want to stress that depending on the spread of the disease it may be necessary to take further action in their cases as well in the worst affected areas.”