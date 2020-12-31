It has been a tough year for just about all of us.

The pandemic has changed our lives in a way no one could have ever imagined and there has been a great deal of pain suffered throughout the last ten months.

But despite the difficulty and challenges we have faced, our communities are arguably stronger than they have ever been.

So many have rallied round to support those in need and produced a simple act of kindness which has meant so much to someone.

Here are five stories we have covered this year which has shone a light on all the good there is in the world, despite this terrible crisis we find ourselves in:

Surprise Wedding themed street party

Holly Pitts and Joe McNab were one of many couples whose dream of tying the knot were dashed by the pandemic.

But the lovebirds weren't allowed to wallow in their disappointment as their neighbours in Witham came up with a unique way to mark what would have been their special day.

A surprise, wedding-themed street party was thrown for the couple, who got into the spirit of things by putting on a white dress and smart suit respectively.

The day saw the couple take part in traditional wedding activities such as cake-cutting, walking down a mocked-up aisle in the middle of the street, and sharing their first dance together.

Organiser Jackie Dyer said: "It was certainly stressful getting it all ready. I had only planned to do a few small things but it ended up becoming a full-blown wedding.

“But everyone had such a good time and it was nice to be able to do something for Holly and Joe.”

Flo the lockdown baker

Flo Osborne became a social media sensation after her unrelenting desire to make hearty pies for the vulnerable touched thousands.

The pensioner spent months shielding indoors at the height of the pandemic and passed the time away by turning her tiny kitchen, in Dovercourt, into a conveyor belt of comforting and stomach-warming homemade pies.

The pies were then passed onto the Harwich Community Centre, which distributed them to hundreds of vulnerable and elderly people.

Flo's incredible efforts to feed the community saw her earn widespread praise from a number of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a personal letter sent to Flo, Mr Johnson said: "I was amazed to hear of your extraordinary one woman bakery.

“I know you do this with no thought of recognition, but you deserve every word of praise.”

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s praise, Flo said: “I can’t understand what all the fuss is all about."

Halstead embraces homeless hero

When Bob Oath arrived in Halstead at the start of the lockdown, he had just 40p in his pocket and nowhere to live.

He was given shelter at the Dorrington Hotel and put an appeal out on Facebook in a desperate attempt to find some help.

But he never expected the response his post would get, as kind residents showed an outpouring of support for him by supplying bags full of food, clothing and even a cooker.

A grateful Bob felt compelled to return the generosity shown to him and started by clearing up nearly 100 bags full of rubbish which had been dumped at a town beauty spot.

Not content with his efforts, Bob then went on to complete a 24-hour bike ride in the town to raise money for the Halstead Royal British Legion.

After completing the gruelling challenge, Bob said: "It was hard. At the end of it I couldn’t stand up and I still have jelly legs now.

"A highlight really was seeing people cheer me on, knowing they’ve donated and they actually care."

Ronnie does his bit for the NHS

Selfless Ronnie Wilson was among many across the country to answer the NHS' plea for more protective equipment when the pandemic struck in March.

With PPE essential for all front-line staff, 15-year-old Ronnie turned his bedroom in Brightlingsea into a small ear protector factory.

The teenager used his own 3D printer to create guards which helped ease the pressure on doctors and nurses wearing masks for their marathon shifts.

Ronnie produced thousands of protectors in the space of a few weeks, with each one shipped off to hospitals around the country.

His mum Helen said: “We are so proud of him, especially in the climate we are in, it is easy to withdraw into yourself and not do anything – to just play Xbox and take it easy.

“It has given him a purpose, he just has to get up in the morning and turn the printers on.

“He has to do three hours of school work a day, but aside from that it is his focus.”

Ronnie went on to receive a Jack Petchey Community Award, which was set up to recognise young people helping their community during the pandemic.

Bear man of West Bergholt

Keith Wood has become something of a mini-celebrity in parts of Colchester, and in particular his home village, West Bergholt.

The 55-year-old is actually known as Bear Man by many in the village due to his brilliant work which helped make people smile during the long, spring lockdown.

Keith set up a range of creative scenes featuring two giant teddy bears in his Lexden Road front garden.

The scenes became so popular, Keith joined forces with villagers to create a book of his creations, and used profits from sales to raise cash for Colchester Zoo and MS-UK.

The first print run of 500 books sold out within days, raising £5,000.

And Keith's great work saw him recognised as an unsung hero on the BBC's One Show.

Speaking about his charity work, Keith said: "I don’t feel particularly like a hero, I look at it as I had the easiest job in the world. I just dressed up some bears and made a few jokes.

"I walk round the village now and people don’t necessarily know my name but they call me the bear man.”