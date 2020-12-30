JANUARY - the time for resolutions and reformations, of which Veganuary has become a staple. People of all ages are now determined to do their bit.

To make it as easy as possible, Noveltea have pulled together five of their favourite vegan-friendly cocktails.

And not forgetting those committed to dry January, they’ve included mocktail versions, too.

Each of these serves one.

1. Moroccan Mint Fizz

Festive feasting can leave your stomach in a rather peculiar position come January.

Moroccan mint is famed for digestive relief properties and this zingy version promises a pinch of rum to wash it down with.

Ingredients: 50ml Noveltea Tale of Moroccan Mint, 12.5ml elderflower liqueur, 12.5ml fresh lime juice, Prosecco (to top).

Method: 1. Shake with ice; 2. Double strain into a chilled glass; 3. Top with Prosecco; 4. Garnish with lime.

Make it a mocktail by using 50ml of iced mint green tea and 12.5ml of sparkling elderflower soda.

2. Espresso Martini

Nothing beats a strong coffee - especially to dust of those January cobwebs. However, you might want to postpone this one until after lunch.

Ingredients: 50ml vodka (Absolut and Smirnoff are both vegan), 25ml coffee liqueur (Tia Maria or Patrón XO Café are recommended), 25ml fresh brewed espresso, ice, coffee beans.

Method: 1. Shake with ice; 2. Pour into a chilled Martini glass; 3. Serve - preferably in a classic Martini glass; 4. Top with a few coffee beans.

Make it a mocktail by using 50ml espresso, 25ml vanilla syrup and 25ml water.

3. Bloody Mary

Famed for its hangover-healing properties, it’s no surprise that New Year’s Day is National Bloody Mary Day.

Typically non-vegan due to the Worcestershire sauce, pick up a vegan Worcestershire or swap it out for 1:1 soy sauce and a dash of allspice!

Ingredients: 50ml vodka, 250ml tomato juice, 2 tsp lemon juice, a few drops of vegan Worcestershire sauce (or soy sauce and allspice), a few drops of Tabasco, a pinch of salt and pepper, ice, a celery stick, a lemon wedge and olives.

Method: 1. Pour the vodka, tomato juice and lemon juice onto ice in a tall glass; 2. Add the Worcestershire sauce (or soy sauce and allspice); 3. Dust in the salt and pepper and stir; 4. Finish with garnishes.

Make it a mocktail by simply removing the vodka.

4. Hot Toddy

Bloody Marys aren’t the only cocktail celebrated in January. The 11th of the month is National Hot Toddy Day - the perfect winter warmer for those frosty January eves.

Ingredients: 200ml boiling water, 50ml single malt whisky (Jura, Glenmorangie and Glenfiddich are all vegan), 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp lemon juice, 2-3 cloves, 1 cinnamon stick.

Method: 1. Pour the whisky into your favourite mug, 2. Add the honey, lemon, cloves and cinnamon stick, 3. Top with boiling water.

Make it a mocktail by swapping out the whisky and water for 250ml apple juice you’ve simmered in a pan.

5. Old Fashioned

Not for the faint-hearted, this short, sipping cocktail made a name for itself in the ‘20s (the last ‘20s, that is).

Ingredients: 60ml bourbon (Jack Daniels is suitable for vegans), 2-3 dashes of Angostura bitters, 1 tsp Demerara sugar, 1 tsp water, orange peel.

Method: 1. Stir the bitters, sugar and water in a glass until the sugar has dissolved; 2. Add the bourbon and stir; 3. Pour into a separate glass over ice; 4. Finish with an orange peel.

Make it a mocktail by replacing the bourbon with iced spiced tea and the bitters with a pinch of fine orange rind and allspice.