SEVERAL fire crews rushed to Colchester to tackle a blaze this morning.
Two crews from Colchester, one from Brightlingsea, and one from Chelmsford were called to the fire in Forest Road at about 6.30am.
On arrival they reported the first floor of the home and roof space was alight, so they used an aerial ladder platform to tackle the flames.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to pour water on the fire from above.
“Fire crews got the fire under control quickly and managed to extinguish the fire by 7.30am.
“An investigation was carried out to determine the cause of the fire but due to the damage to the property, the cause was undetermined.”