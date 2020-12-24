COLCHESTER and Tendring will enter the toughest tier of the Government's coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.

Yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced an extension to Tier 4, putting Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford under the restrictions from Boxing Day.

It comes just days after London and parts of the South-East were forced into the top Tier.

Speaking yesterday, David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said the move highlighted the severity of the crisis in Essex.

He said: “The earlier move to Tier 4 for these remaining areas of Essex only serves to highlight the severity of situation we are currently in and while these latest restrictions will have a significant impact on residents and businesses in those areas, they are unfortunately necessary.

“We continue to work hard to stem rising infection rates across Essex, including increasing our testing capacity and improving our local track and test efforts. We also remain committed to supporting local communities and businesses affected by local restrictions, as well as protecting our local health services.

“However, we also need the help of the people of Essex; for any of our work to be as effective as it can be, everyone must play their part.

“This is the time to act, to follow the guidance and not to give up. I urge residents across the county to do so to protect themselves and those they love.

"If we all socially distance, wash our hands regularly and wear a face covering when required, we will reduce the rate of infection sooner – the power really is in our hands.”

But the question on residents' lips is how long north Essex will remain under the Tier 4 restrictions?

On Saturday, when the capital was placed under tier 4, the prime minister said the lockdown would be reviewed after two weeks.

However, Matt Hancock suggested the measures could be in place for much longer.

How long is Tier 4 likely to last?

Tier 4 measures first came into force in London and parts of the south-east at midnight on December 20.

Boris Johnson said the measures would remain in place for two weeks, before a review.

However, he has warned that the restrictions are likely to be in place at least through New Year’s Eve.

There is no guarantee that the affected regions will exit Tier 4 on the review date.

Despite this, the Health Secretary said the new measures could be in place for the "next couple of months" due to the "highly concentrated" nature of the mutant strain.

The new mutant strain is more transmissible and responsible for a significant rise in the number of cases in the south and east of England.

A review is set to take place on December 30, however, it would be very unlikely Essex would leave Tier 4 after such a short period.

Reviews are generally scheduled to take place every two weeks, but the Government said it will make changes to area's Tiers whenever necessary.

What is Tier 4?

The highest level of restrictions is similar to that of the full lockdown that the nation exited on December 2.

Non-essential shops, hairdressers and leisure and entertainment venues will close.

Households are not allowed to mix but one person is allowed to meet with one other person outside in a public space.

