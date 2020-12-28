HAVING spent years working in Colchester schools and campaigning for teachers’ rights in Essex, Jean Quinn is a familiar face within the education industry. But after 48 years of dedicated service to teaching children, the teacher and union rep is now enjoying retirement, having fallen victim to crippling school cuts. Over nearly five decades, much has changed in education, some for the better and some for the worse, but her dedication has never waned. George King and Jean take a trip down memory lane.

IN the 48 years which have whizzed by since Jean Quinn accepted her first teaching job in her hometown of Luton, a lot has changed.

Be it within the education industry, politics, or wider society as a whole, the world is far from the same spinning ball it was back in 1972.

But one thing which has remained consistent throughout is Jean’s passion for ensuring the importance of great teaching is upheld and the next generations get the education they deserve.

Despite the unbridled love for teaching she harbours today, the long-serving tutor was initially hesitant to commit to a lifetime of lessons.

But a small act of generosity from a wide-eyed pupil changed everything.

“I wasn’t sure teaching was me when I first started because everything was hippy-ish, so the regimentation of school got to me,” she said.

“But I was walking in one day and this kid gave me a sweet wrapped in Sellotape.

“I thought to myself that in no other job would something like that happen, where a child wants to give you something like that, so that was a turning point for me.”

More due to a lack of opportunities for women than a desire to fulfil a lifelong vocation, Jean, 70, of King Stephen Road, Colchester, started her teacher training in 1968.

Opting against taking a university degree, she then embarked on a gap year before landing her first teaching position in Luton and moving to a school in Swindon a few years later.

In 1977, she moved to Colchester, joining Monkwick Junior School a year later, before joining the Montgomery Junior School in 1984 - a position she was,at first, dubious of - due to its army connections and her “pacifist” personality but which she later grew to love.

And then came perhaps the most important move of her career, when she landed a job at Broomgrove Junior School in Wivenhoe.

It was here that Jean, a keen cyclist, worked her way up to deputy headteacher before sadly being made redundant earlier this month.

The move, a result of crippling school cuts, has somewhat forced Jean into an early retirement of sorts but she is far from bitter about the decision.

She added: “I really wanted to do 50 years, but I am 70, so it is not so bad for me.

“I would have been leaving in July but then Covid came along so it got moved to December.

“I have been blessed doing a job I love for so long, so I will really miss it.

“I will especially miss the children, the sense of community with the school, and the lovely warmth and support from colleagues which I have never experienced elsewhere. But I will not miss the bureaucracy, cycling home in the rain, or the head lice.”

Despite bringing an end to her career and looking ahead to a trip around Europe with husband, Don, and a charity bike ride to Devon, Jean remains dedicated to fighting on behalf of teachers.

She maintains her position as a press representative for the North East Essex division of the National Education Union and is a driven as ever to see the approach to schooling changed.

Jean said: “There was a golden era of teaching, but I feel the pendulum has swung far too much the other way and parents do not want their children to suffer.

“The stress of league tables and Ofsted inspections are the invention of the devil and are not what education is about.

“I think the approach to what is considered important within the curriculum needs to change because something has to give, you cannot cram everything in and this needs addressing.”

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, which initially saw the closures of schools across the country, Jean has been critical of the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

She believes meticulous school staff have always been ahead of Downing Street’s decisions and politicians should have listened more to those on the ground.

“If the Government was more democratic and listened to the people affected by their decisions then better decisions would be made,” she added.

But Jean says those considering a career in teaching should continue to follow their heart.

She said: “Just go for it, because no matter what, the children are the same.”