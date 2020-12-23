Colchester and Tendring will move to Tier 4 from Boxing Day. 

It follows Matt Hancock's press conference today triggered by the spread of a mutation of Covid-19 in the South East.

The New Tier 4 restrictions will come into force in Colchester and Tendring on Boxing Day. 

But what are the new rules? Here is out guide:

The new Tier 4 rules mean people must stay at home.

You are only able to meet with one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space.

People can go outdoors for unlimited exercise.

What can stay open in a Tier 4 area?

The following must close from Boxing Day:

  • Non-essential retail
  • Indoor leisure, including gyms
  • Indoor entertainment, including cinemas
  • Personal care, including hairdressers and nail bars

However, essential retail including supermarkets can stay open.

Can I travel to a Tier 4 area?

People outside of Tier 4 areas are asked not to enter Tier 4, and residents in Tier 4 must not stay overnight away from home. In addition, people living in Tier 4 areas are advised not to travel internationally.

Are there any exemptions to Tier 4 rules?

Support bubbles or childcare bubbles are still allowed in Tier 4.

Here's what you can and cannot do from Boxing Day:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Tier 4 rules published by the GovernmentTier 4 rules published by the Government