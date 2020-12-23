Colchester and Tendring will move to Tier 4 from Boxing Day.
It follows Matt Hancock's press conference today triggered by the spread of a mutation of Covid-19 in the South East.
The New Tier 4 restrictions will come into force in Colchester and Tendring on Boxing Day.
But what are the new rules? Here is out guide:
The new Tier 4 rules mean people must stay at home.
You are only able to meet with one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space.
People can go outdoors for unlimited exercise.
What can stay open in a Tier 4 area?
The following must close from Boxing Day:
- Non-essential retail
- Indoor leisure, including gyms
- Indoor entertainment, including cinemas
- Personal care, including hairdressers and nail bars
However, essential retail including supermarkets can stay open.
Can I travel to a Tier 4 area?
People outside of Tier 4 areas are asked not to enter Tier 4, and residents in Tier 4 must not stay overnight away from home. In addition, people living in Tier 4 areas are advised not to travel internationally.
Are there any exemptions to Tier 4 rules?
Support bubbles or childcare bubbles are still allowed in Tier 4.
Here's what you can and cannot do from Boxing Day:
