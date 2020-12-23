The parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4 will move to the higher tier as of midnight on Boxing Day.

It means Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford, which are all in Tier 2, will move to the tougher restrictions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the news in a press conference this afternoon.

According to the latest figures Colchester's infection rate is now 289.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is because there were 563 cases of Covid-19 in the borough between December 11 and December 18.

This is up from a rate of 117.6 cases per 100,000 people in the previous week, when 229 cases were confirmed.

Tendring's infection rate has also risen sharply.

It is now 258.6 cases per 100,000 people after 379 cases were confirmed in the same period.

This is up from 111.2 cases per 100,000 the week before.

Mr Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of England entering Tier 4.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock said: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey and Hampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of the New Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”

He also outlined areas of England moving up to higher tiers.

He added: “Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset including the North Somerset council area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire as well as Chesire and Warrington will all be escalated to Tier 3.

“And I’m afraid that Cornwall and Herefordshire have seen sharply rising rates and need to be escalated to Tier 2.”