A NEW survey has named Brussels sprouts as the nation’s favourite vegetable for Christmas dinner.

Matalan surveyed over 2,000 Brits to find out how they’re spending the festive season, looking at everything from what they’ll be wearing to what they’ll be eating.

And according to their findings, the often-hated Brussels sprout is the most popular vegetable and the fifth most popular trimming overall.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the roast potato came out on top, with 65% of Brits saying their Christmas dinner would be incomplete without them, followed by gravy with 59%.

And in keeping with this weird year, five per cent of Brits will be having tomato ketchup on their Christmas dinner.

Turkey remains the most popular meat, with 47% of Brits opting for this, followed by roast beef with 18%.

Vegetarian and vegan options saw a drop in popularity this year, with a combined total of just 12%.

Finally, Matalan found that most Brits will be sitting down for their Christmas dinner between 2pm and 3pm, after speaking with family and friends over video call at 11am and cracking open the bubbly at 12pm.

For more findings from the survey, including what Brits will wearing on Christmas Day, head to the Matalan website.