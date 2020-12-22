SUPERMARKET giant Tesco has issued an update to shoppers amid fears of a shortage of some food caused by the border closures to some freight traffic.

A ban was announced by the French government on Sunday night of hauliers carrying freight across the Channel after the discovery of a new, more transmissible strain of coronavirus.

However, Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry has now written to customers allaying fears.

He urged shoppers to shop as they normally would so everyone is able to get what they need. He added the store has “good stock levels”.

Mr Tarry said: “ As we approach the busy run-up to Christmas, I wanted to reassure you that, at Tesco, we’re doing all we can to make sure that everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment.

“We have strict social distancing measures in our stores to keep our colleagues and customers safe, and we have plenty of food available to suit your needs at Christmas.”

He tells customers:

• As Tesco has good stock levels, please shop as you normally would so that everyone is able to get what they need.

• Tesco has have some temporary purchasing limits on certain essential products to help all customers have access to these products

• The store continues to have good availability on the small number of fresh products, such as lettuce, cauliflower and citrus fruit, that it imports from France at this time of year.

• More than 300 larger stores are now open 24 hours a day until Christmas Eve, with many other stores extending their hours to be open from 5am.

• NHS, emergency services and care workers have priority access to our stores, at any time. If there's a queue, go to the front with your valid ID.

• Since March, the store has more than doubled home delivery and Click+Collect slots to 1.5 million a week, with more than 760,000 vulnerable customers registered with us who are eligible for priority slots. The majority of Christmas slots are now booked up. Mr Tarry says if you have a slot but are able to shop in-store, please do. He says this will help free up slots for those who need them most.