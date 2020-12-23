A CARE home resident who has just celebrated an impressive personal milestone believes “being honest” is the secret to a long life.

Connie Page, who lives at Silversprings in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, marked her 100th birthday with a fun party and a telegram from the Queen.

Surrounded by residents and staff throughout the special occasion, Connie, also known as Constance, was surprised with a socially distanced family visit.

“My 100th birthday was certainly one to remember, and I had a fantastic time celebrating with my family and Silversprings friend,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe the delicious cake they surprised me with, and to be able to see my family from a distance really was the cherry on top.

“Being honest, happy and enjoying life is the secret to living a long and happy life.”

Constance was born in Horseheath in 1920 before being fostered by a local member of the Salvation Army called Jessica Cole, after her mother passed away.

Raised as part of the Cole family from six months old, Connie enjoyed a very happy childhood and was officially adopted at the age of 13.

After leaving school at the age of 14, Connie went into service in a local “big house”, before leaving at 18 to work at Gurteens, a men’s clothing manufacturer, in Haverhill.

Following the Second World War, Connie met Charlie Page, a royal engineer, who was sent to her home to fit electricity cables, and they married in 1949.

Connie and Charlie, whose children are Maureen, David, and Vernon, eventually moved to Colchester before Charlie sadly died in 2008.

Sprightly Connie, who also have seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, moved into Silversprings in April, and has become a popular resident.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said a birthday bash to remember was the least staff could do for her.

“We always like to make an occasion of birthdays, and even under current circumstances, Connie’s 100th birthday was no exception,” she said.

“The day was filled with music, cake and lots of laughter – the perfect way to celebrate being 100 years young.”