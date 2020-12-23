A YOUNG man who has battled depression for the past two years is preparing to take on a gruelling triathlon in a bid to raise awareness of mental health.

Samuel Janes, 22, of Hayes Road, Clacton, first started to suffer with depression back in 2018 but did not feel comfortable voicing his struggles to his friends or family.

Having internalised his pain for so long, Samuel’s fight with his own mental health came to a head in late 2019 when he attempted to commit suicide.

Earlier this, however, the building site worker finally decided to confide in his loved ones, who are now helping him navigate his depression and providing support.

Speaking candidly, Samuel said: “I just finally broke out in tears admitting how much I had been suffering over these last few years.

“I still suffer, but I've accepted that it's okay to not be okay and realised speaking to people about your illness really can help you and also save your life.

“What isn't okay is deciding to give up and accept defeat and I'm proof that no matter how dark and miserable life may seem you just need to get up stronger than before.

“You have to show everyone that you will not let this illness beat you and neither should anyone else who is suffering.”

In a bid to further the discussion around the importance of mental health and emotionally opening up, Samuel has now set himself a testing fitness task.

Next March he will smash out 25-miles of cycling, more than 6-miles of running, and nearly a mile of rowing as part of a unique, and potentially painful, gym triathlon.

He is also raising money for mental health charity MIND, which campaigns to improve services and support and promotes better understanding.

Samuel added: “With my personal experiences it is very clear to see that this is starting to become such big issue with some catastrophic results.

“Life can become so hard and unbearable at times and many people can look their happiest whilst actually keeping a lot locked up.

“This subject is not spoken about enough and this needs to change and for this reason I have decided to do this fundraiser so I can help raise money for MIND.

“Please remember that it’s okay to not be okay, be strong, speak up and together we can beat mental health.”

To sponsor Samuel, who is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for MIND, visit tinyurl.com/ycwkzscu.

Visit samaritans.org if you need support.