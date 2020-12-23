A GENEROUS parent has purchased an expensive piece of land in a bid to make his son’s school’s ambitious farm dream a reality.

In 2018, bosses at Market Field School, in Elmstead Market, which cares for children with moderate learning difficulties, unveiled plans to build a one-of-a-kind facility called the Market Field Farm.

The idea behind the project is to create a space in which students from the special educational school can experience a working environment.

The scheme, which will help pupils build confidence and provide a pathway to other opportunities, has now been given a significant boost.

A generous benefactor, whose son attends the school, has invested in a 50-acre plot of land so the school can move forward with creating its farm.

Market Field School headteacher Gary Smith said: “He’s a local guy and when he heard about what we wanted to do he was overwhelmed by the idea. It has been a tough year for everyone, and without the support from his clients, workers and families he wouldn’t be in a position to help.

“But he has put his money where his mouth is, put his hands in his pocket, and bought a chunk of land because his wants to make this dream a reality. I started this concept in 1999 but it was always a dream which would be unfulfilled.

“So, to have someone like this come along is amazing and I really can’t articulate how it makes me feel. It is just really unbelievable.”

In addition to the dad’s personal connection with the school, Mr Smith believes the kind businessman wants to give all students like his son a better future.

“He is a genuine man and when he drops off his lad off at our school, he sees the range of needs of the children,” he added,

“When he heard only one in ten pupils with special educational needs will find employment, I think he looked at his son’s class.

“He saw that nine students out of those ten will likely have a future which does not have employment in it.

“It is wrong, and we want to change that, so I think his inspiration was to help us put a significant wrong right.

“He realises it will be a long battle to achieve what we are aiming for but he is dedicated to make this a template we will use elsewhere to change these students’ futures.”