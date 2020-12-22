STUNNED onlookers watched in shock and horror after a car spontaneously exploded into a flaming fireball.

Firefighters rushed to Hastings Avenue, Clacton, shortly after 4pm on Monday following reports a vehicle was ablaze.

A crew from the Clacton Fire Station safely secured the area and managed to extinguish the flames by 4.30pm.

The service has since confirmed no-one was injured as a result of the inferno and the cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.

Eyewitness Thomas Vanders was parked on the nearby seafront with his wife when they spotted flames coming from the car.

He said: “We were chatting and then my wife saw the blaze start in the rear-view mirror.

“I ran over to the car to make sure no-one was inside that needed saving and then I called 999.

“I was told by the operator the fire service was already on its way and as soon as I hung up, I heard the sirens coming.”

Mr Vanders, who captured a video of the incident, has now praised the firefighters for their speedy response.

“Nobody was around, just some dog walkers, and the street was pretty much empty,” he added.

“There were not really many other cars around but there was one which was parked across the street, and when the car caught alight it drove off.

“But the fire department did a fantastic job extinguishing the fire quickly.”

A seafront walker, who asked to remain anonymous, said he noticed the burnt-out vehicle after returning to his car.

He had parked just metres away from where the blaze had occurred.

He said: “I had been walking towards the Clacton Pier when I noticed a lot of sirens and fire engines heading in the other direction.

“Once I got back to my car, which was near one of the Martello Towers, there was a car burnt to a crisp.

“It was not far from where mine was parked, probably only two car spaces away.

“The police had closed off the road and it was quite shocking to see what had happened.”

To watch a video of the shocking car fire visit gazette-news.co.uk.