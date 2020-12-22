A FURIOUS bar owner has accused council officials of “sitting on” vital funding designed to assist businesses in navigating the impacts of the pandemic.

Adrian Roberts runs Maffia’s, in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, which has been serving up an intimate dining experience alongside tasty cuisine for 27 years.

When the country first went into lockdown in March the business was handed £10,000 from Tendring Council to help it overcome financial devastation caused by Covid-19.

Following the most recent lockdown, additional funding was once again made available to aid the survival of Maffia’s, which Adrian applied for.

Roughly three weeks on, the £1,300 top-up has failed to arrive, and Adrian, 62, has questioned why it is taking so long for funds to be distributed to businesses in need.

He said: “We still have not received anything and I wonder how long the council is going to sit on this because we need it now.

“This was meant to help us get over the second lockdown and the longer it takes, the more detrimental it will be to us and it could be business ending.

“We still have a lot to pay out for with expenses and overheads, so we are definitely losing money, I am pretty sure of that.”

Adrian also claims businesses in the area were not directly made aware of the additional funding available and he was told by a friend who saw it online.

“It was very sneaky of the council I believe because everyone was expecting to be sent a letter like last time,” he added.

“But that never came and instead they just put it all online and we only found out about it because everyone started talking about it who came in.

“They only gave us about a week to get an application in, so I feel they made it hard for us this time and they wanted bank statements from us.”

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring Council deputy leader and councillor responsible for finance and corporate resources, said the authority had been working flat out to administer business support grants.

“I am proud of how quickly we have turned around business grants, given the amount of work it requires and the reams of detailed guidance from Government which we have to go through, often days after the initial announcement of financial support is made,” he said.

“Out of fairness we process applications in date order and organise payment as quickly as possible through the BACS system.

"Once submitted applications will be processed, they only need to be made within the deadline.

“We have received 762 applications for the Local Restrictions Support Grant schemes, which all have to be processed manually due to the information and governance requirements to satisfy Government.

"To date we have paid a total of 424 grants, totalling almost £500,000. Around 100 businesses have been asked for further information due to incomplete applications, which has in turn delayed payment.

“Different schemes require different information; for example later on a bank statement has been required as a counter-fraud measure to stop scam applications and to assess ‘significant’ impact.

“We have tried throughout to inform businesses in multiple ways including frequent updates to our website, media advertising, paid-for social media, direct email through our mailing list – which businesses can sign up to – leaflets, and even letters. It is worth noting letters to business premises, which may be closed, is not always effective.”