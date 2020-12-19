MORE than £1million of cannabis has been found in Walton.

Essex Police discovered almost 2,300 plants at a building in Pier Approach on Thursday.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers remain at the scene of a large cannabis cultivation in Walton.

"We attended a block of flats in Pier Approach on Thursday and discovered 2,274 plants.

"These plants have a potential street value of up to £1 million."

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to report via Essex Police's website and quote the incident number 440 of December 17.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.