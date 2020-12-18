A POTENTIAL new link road which would connect two major north Essex roads could be created if ambitious plans are given the go ahead early next year.

Bosses at Essex County Council are proposing to join the A133 and the A120 by installing a 50mph duel-carriageway, enabling the creation of a garden community.

The garden community plan is an ongoing project between Tendring Council, Colchester Council, and County Hall, which is due to start in 2024.

It will be developed on the east of Colchester near the Tendring border and see new homes built and accommodating infrastructure put in place.

If approved the new link road, which will be funded by the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, will give future residents access to the A120 and A12.

Councillor David Finch, council leader at Essex County Council, hopes the link road plans will be approved when they are considered next Spring.

“We know there is a significant amount of traffic travelling along the A133 into Colchester, to then get to the A12,” he said.

“We want to reduce the number of cars travelling into the town, and part of the way we do this is through making it easier to access the roads designed for heavier traffic.

“So, reducing issues on more local roads in the town, so making them safer and improving air quality.”

In addition to the new road, segregated walking and cycling facilities will also be created, connecting into the new garden community, as well as lanes and footpaths.

There are also plans for a transport hub to be built just off of the new link road as part of the public transport prioritising Colchester Rapid Transit System.

The proposed scheme will see the creation of a dedicated route across Colchester providing a service every few minutes which takes priority over other traffic.

Mr Finch added: “It is important not to look at the link road in isolation, but in conjunction with the Rapid Transit, which has the potential to have a transformational impact on how we travel around the town.

“This is a key part of the safer, greener, healthier approach to travel that we want to create in our urban areas, further reducing the need to drive into the town by creating high quality public transport, which makes it easier not to drive.”

For more information essex.gov.uk/link-road-and-rapid-transit.