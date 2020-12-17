AN 89-year-old from Clacton has become one of the first people in north Essex to be vaccination outside of hospital.
Daphne Dye, 89, was among patients from a number of GP practices who were invited to get the vaccination including East Lynn Medical Centre, Ranworth Surgery, North Road, St James and Epping Close, as well as Frinton Road, in Holland-on-Sea, and Green Elms in Jaywick.
Daphne said she was delighted to be given the vaccine and she hopes its arrival meant the start of a return to normality.
She said: “It was fine - it was all over quickly and I didn’t feel a thing.
“I’ve had lots of injections and that one was all right - I’m still here.
“It has been a tough year as I have been isolating on my own.
“I live on my own and all I’ve been able to do is watch people going past as they walk their dogs.
"This gives me hope that things will start to return to normal.”