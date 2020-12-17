A NAVY veteran says he "didn't feel a thing" when receiving the coronavirus vaccine in Clacton.

Navy veteran Alan Jones, 89, from Clacton, got the jab alongside his wife Hazel, who is 83.

They were among patients from a number of GP practices who were invited to get the vaccination including East Lynn Medical Centre, Ranworth Surgery, North Road, St James and Epping Close, as well as Frinton Road, in Holland-on-Sea, and Green Elms in Jaywick.

Mr Jones was given the vaccine by healthcare assistants Janet Edwards and Amanda Castle.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” he said.

“I think I’m used to it from when I was in the Navy. They used to give us everything – for Yellow Fever and Malaria.

“We used to joke about how many jabs went before us with the same needle.

“I didn’t exactly race down to get the vaccination but I’ll definitely be back in three weeks to get the second jab and stay protected.”

He added: “We have six grandchildren and we haven’t seen them very much since March because of all the restrictions but it’s wonderful to know that we’re going to be more protected.

“Hopefully soon we’ll be able to see more of them.

“But we’ve decided not to meet up at Christmas due to the guidance.

"We’ll be having. Christmas at home alone.”