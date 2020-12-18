NORTH Essex has escaped being plunged into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions after the Government’s latest review but council bosses have warned residents need to stick to the rules as the infection rate in Essex rises.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed Parliament yesterday, announcing the latest Tier rules for towns and cities across England.

Both Colchester and Tendring will remain under Tier 2 rules, despite most of Essex moving to Tier 3, the strictest level of restrictions.

Mr Hancock has kept the areas in Tier 2, where they will remain until the next review on or about Wednesday.

The rest of Essex, except Uttlesford, will remain under Tier 3 rules.

In Parliament, Mr Hancock told MPs the UK has “come so far” and “mustn’t blow it now”.

He said: “As we enter the coldest months we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control.

“Yesterday 25,161 cases were reported and there are 18,038 people in hospital with coronavirus in the UK. We must keep suppressing this virus.

“And this isn’t just a matter for Government or for this House, it is a matter for every single person and these are always the most difficult months for people’s health and for the NHS.”

Several areas in the east and south East will enter Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday whilst just two areas in England have moved down a tier, Bristol and North Somerset and Herefordshire.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged the Government to look again at the relaxation of the rules over Christmas, in light of rising infection rates across England.

But Mr Hancock urged people to take “personal responsibility” in keeping the pandemic under control.

He told the Commons: “It’s so vital that everyone sticks at it and does the right thing, especially over this Christmas period.

“It’s important to remember that this can be a silent disease. One in three people who have the disease has no symptoms but can still pass it on.

“Everyone, therefore, has a personal responsibility to play their part in keeping this pandemic under control.”

The review comes as Essex County Council bosses urge residents to stick to the guidelines following an “exponential” increase in Essex’s infection rate.

Essex County Council says its latest figures show the average infection rate across the county has increased by 79 per cent from a week ago.

Nearly every area of Essex has seen a significant increase in the rate of Covid-19, with the total number of cases rising to 4,547 in the seven days up to December 10.

Cases are very high in specific age groups, with the rates for people over 60 now standing at 140 per 100,000 - an increase of 37% in the past week.

The 11-18 age group has also seen an especially steep and rapid rise, with the rate now standing at 457 per 100,000.

Specific areas of the county continue to be a concern due to their high rates, including Basildon which currently has a rate of 648 per 100,000 and Epping Forest, with a rate of 445.

Areas in mid Essex have also seen notable increases, including Braintree and Chelmsford which have increased by 176% and 159% respectively.

There has been an increase in the number of hospital beds occupied by Covid patients, with current numbers representing 93% of those seen at the height of the outbreak in April-May.

As of December 15, there were 523 beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients in Essex hospital trusts.

This is 15 per cent of trust capacity and is 49 per cent higher compared to bed occupancy one week previously.

John Spence,Essex county councillor responsible for adults and health, said: “The latest Covid figures for Essex do not make for positive reading and the severity of the situation has been further reinforced this week by the Government’s decision to move most areas of the county to Tier 3.

“I know this latest news has been extremely disappointing for lots of people and we are continuing to do everything we can to manage this.

“However, for any action we take and the measures we put in place to be as effective as possible, we need every resident in Essex to continue playing their part too.”

“This means continuing to follow the guidelines around social distancing, hand-washing and wearing a face covering, as well as working from home wherever possible. These actions are more critical than ever as we approach the easing of restrictions over Christmas.”