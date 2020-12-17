NORTH Essex has escaped being plunged into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions after the Government's latest review.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed Parliament this morning on the latest Tier rules for towns and cities across England.

Both Colchester and Tendring have been told they will remain under Tier 2 rules.

Most of Essex moved into Tier 3, the strictest level of restrictions, on Wednesday following an early review by the Government.

North Essex faced an anxious wait to see whether it would remain under the lower levels of rules, with a planned review still going ahead on Thursday.

Read more >>> Coronavirus infection rate in Colchester rises significantly

However Mr Hancock has kept the areas in Tier 2, where they will remain until the next review on December 23.

The rest of Essex, except Uttlesford, will remain under Tier 3 rules.

In Parliament Mr Hancock said the UK has “come so far” and “mustn’t blow it now”.

He said: “As we enter the coldest months we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control.

“Yesterday 25,161 cases were reported and there are 18,038 people in hospital with coronavirus in the UK. We must keep supressing this virus.

“And this isn’t just a matter for Government or for this House, it is a matter for every single person and these are always the most difficult months for people’s health and for the NHS.

“And especially with the vaccine already here, we must be cautious as we accelerate the vaccine deployment as per The Winter Plan.

“We’ve come so far, we mustn’t blow it now.”

Read more >>> Essex's coronavirus infection rate soars by 79% in a week

Mr Hancock has told MPs Tier 3 restrictions would be extended across a wide area of East and South East England due to the new strain of the virus being identified.

The areas entering Tier 3 are:

Bedfordshire

Buckinghamshire

Berkshire

Peterborough

The whole of Hertfordshire

Surrey, execpt Waverley

Hastings and Rother

Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant

The changes will take effect from 12.01am on Saturday.

Just two areas in England have moved down a Tier.

Bristol and North Somerset will move into Tier 2 from Saturday.

Meanwhile, Herefordshire will move from Tier 2 to Tier 1.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged the Government to look again at the relaxation of the rules over Christmas, in light of rising infection rates across England.

Matt Hancock urged people to take “personal responsibility” in keeping the pandemic under control.

He told the Commons: “It’s so vital that everyone sticks at it and does the right thing, especially over this Christmas period.

“It’s important to remember that this can be a silent disease. One in three people who have the disease has no symptoms but can still pass it on.

“Everyone, therefore, has a personal responsibility to play their part in keeping this pandemic under control.”