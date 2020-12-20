HAVING a hangover is one of the worst things after a few drinks - aside from the embarrassing photos that follow.

Given that it's the season to be jolly, there are bound to be some who overindulge when it comes to Christmas spirits.

Have you been snapped waking up in the dog’s bed or caught sleeping in the bathtub?

Maybe you’ve woken up and found your friends have doodled on your face?

If there’s photographic evidence, it could be a prize-winning photo because a national competition has been launched to find the country's most outrageous hangover photo.

The contest is being put together by the team at Survivor - a dietary supplement that aims to reduce the impact of alcohol on your body - and first prize is a year's supply, worth £335.

There are also prizes for second and third place - six-month (£168) and two-month (£84) supplies.

To enter, all you have to do is submit a photo of yourself or friends (with their permission) that are considered to be embarrassing, hilarious or downright silly.

The deadline to submit photos is 11.59pm on December 31 and the submission page can be found at survivorlife.com/hangover-photo/

Winners will be contacted during the first week of January.

For a bit of fun, we'd also love to see your pictures here at the Gazette.

Attach them below with a few details.