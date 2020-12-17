A GENEROUS boxing gym owner is looking to giveaway more than 100 Christmas presents to help families who have fallen on hard times.

Gareth Bayford, 37, opened Seconds Out gym, in Brunel Road, Clacton, back in August and has since amassed a loyal bag-punching clientele.

He is now looking to transform the knock-out facility into a magical and mystical Christmas Grotto from which he will distribute as many as 150 festive gifts.

Each present is different, but holds a value of roughly £6, but Gareth will be giving the mood-limiting stocking fillers away completely free of charge.

The fitness fanatic and boxing coach believes it is the least he can do for families and people who are struggling following a tough year.

He said: “After such a rubbish year for everyone, we want to bring back some of the Christmas cheer.

“We understand people have fallen on hard times and so we just want to give something back.

“Everyone who comes can leave their wallets and purses at home, because we will not be taking a single penny for this.

“Anyone who wants a gift doesn’t have to have previously been to the gym, nor do they ever have to come back.”

Gareth says he was inspired to go above and beyond with his festive initiative after thinking about what it would be like if his own children missed out on a Christmas.

The Christmas Grotto will therefore completely embody the spirit of the season, with hot chocolate, mulled wine, mince pies, candy canes, gingerbread men, and sweets all set to be on offer.

“I have four kids myself and hate the thought of any kid not celebrating Christmas,” he added.

“There are far too many people who have either lost loved ones or lost jobs this year because of the pandemic.

“So, this way, if anyone has fallen on hard times, their children can still have a magical time at Christmas.”

Seconds Out’s Christmas Grotto giveaway will take place on December 19.

To find out more search Seconds Out Gym on Facebook.