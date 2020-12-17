A FOLK duo who bonded over their love of Essex’s outstanding areas of natural beauty are set to release an album inspired by the county.

Lewis Berale, 34, from Colchester, and Adam Thomas, 31, from Writtle, first met while they were teaching out in Spain five years ago.

After discovering they were both from Essex the two musicians grew close and started performing together in cafés and bars.

While working in Spain, Lewis and Adam composed a selection of songs which took inspiration from their home county.

Having returned to Essex in 2018, the duo continued to put on shows under the Armoured Man moniker and toyed with the idea of releasing a full-length album.

The business of life, however, delayed the recording process, until the coronavirus lockdown afforded them the time to finally lay down their tracks remotely.

Lewis said: “The songs have been kicking about since 2015, but we have only really just had the time to record them during lockdown.

“It has helped us keep creatively occupied and has gave us a good focus throughout the pandemic.

“I set up a home studio in my living room which I would use during the mornings and evenings, and Adam did the same thing in his garage.

“We sent the recordings back and forth over email and so the whole thing has actually been doing without us ever even needing to meet.”

The ten-track record, entitled Natives, is predominantly made-up of songs which draw on a variety of Essex themes and pay homage to Lewis and Adam’s home county.

Bergholt, for example, is all about the East Bergholt House artwork by artist John Constable, who is perhaps best known for his landscape pieces of Dedham Vale.

The alternative indie folk LP also features tracks about a special oak tree located in Elmstead Market, the River Blackwater near Maldon and Mersea and even the A414.

“A lot of the songs take inspiration from Essex, the countryside and the area’s landscapes,” added Lewis.

“The record is all about reconnecting with nature and talking about how beautiful Essex is and the areas of outstanding natural beauty it has.

“Essex can get negatively represented quite a bit, but we never set out to make people think differently about Essex, but I guess that is an unintentional outcome.”

Natives will be available to stream and download from all major digital platforms from Monday and a limited run of eco-friendly CDs will also be released.

To find out more about Armoured Man visit facebook.com/armoured.man.music.