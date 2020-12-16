COMMUTERS are facing an inflation-busting £141 rise in season ticket costs next year.

Ticket prices will increase by an average of 2.6% from March 1, which is July’s Retail Prices Index measure of inflation plus 1%.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said the rise reflected "unprecedented taxpayer support" for rail this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But unions have called the rise was a "kick in the teeth" for passengers.

The Department for Transport has written to all train operators asking them to begin work on developing flexible season tickets, allowing people who travel two or three days a week to save money compared with buying daily tickets.

Firms have been told these must be introduced across England by the end of next year.

The 2.6% figure announced by the department relates to regulated fares, which make up around half of fares and include season tickets on most commuter routes.

From Colchester, a season ticket would go up from £5,412 to £5,553, a £141 increase, while from Manningtree the price would rise from £6,052 to £6,209 - an increase of £157.

From Clacton, an annual season ticket would go up from £5,964 to £6,119 - a rise of £155.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said delaying the annual fares rise from the first working day of January to March 1 “ensures passengers who need to travel have a better deal this year”.

He added: “By setting fares sensibly, and with the lowest actual increase for four years, we are ensuring that taxpayers are not overburdened for their unprecedented contribution, ensuring investment is focused on keeping vital services running and protecting frontline jobs.”

The Government took over rail franchise agreements from train operators in March, following the collapse in demand for travel caused by the virus crisis.

This is expected to have cost around £10 billion by mid-2021.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, acknowledged that “passengers will be disappointed” about the fares rise.

She said: "Governments must ultimately decide the balance between how much farepayers and taxpayers pay to run the railway”.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said: “This fare increase makes it even more important that, when travel restrictions start to be lifted, the industry is able to attract people back by offering fares that match how we know people hope to live, work and travel in future.”

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, described increasing prices by more than inflation as “extortionate and plain daft”.

He added: “Given the massive economic fallout from the virus, the last thing we need to see is a kick in the teeth for passengers.”