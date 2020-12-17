A SEAFRONT hotel in Holland-on-Sea has launched a new outdoor dining pod as part of a £100,000 designer makeover.

The Kingscliff Hotel, in Kings Parade, has opened a new lounge after its restaurant proved massively popular with customers this summer after the first Covid-19 lockdown ended.

But to help customers dine out in style, it has now unveiled a weatherproof dome overlooking the sea.

The hotel has been run by Surya Hotels, part of the Flying Trade Group, for more than a decade and received a £250,000 overhaul two years ago.

The contemporary design in the bedrooms and restaurant has now been extended to the new lounge, which has been given a facelift by designers and includes designer Bang & Olufsen sound systems - which double up as art work.

Ray Dowsett, managing Director of Surya Hotels, said: “I love the fact we have brought something to the area that it hasn’t got.

“There's nothing nearby that can give you the experience we have here.

“We have executive bedrooms in the hotel, but now we can offer stylish and comfortable indoor and outdoor dining.” The hotel decided to launch the pod having seen its success at other high-end venues.

“The pod is real outside dining experience,” added Mr Dowsett.

“We’ve seen over the past few months a few other places have done this and we thought the Kingscliff would be an ideal location to trial one of these outdoor experiences.

“It will sit up to six people inside - and the food and drink is brought to them.

“Winter or summer it should be a great experience out there.

“It offers fantastic panoramic sea views and is fully heated.

“It is the perfect spot to settle in with friends and family, entertain or celebrate that special occasion.”

The hotel will be taking bookings for the seaside pod experience from December 19.