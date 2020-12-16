POLICE have launched a manhunt for thugs who forced their way into a home before spraying residents with a substance and stealing cash.

Essex Police were called to the incident in Vauxhall Lane, Jaywick, and attended with two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Three women are believed to have been injured during an incident in which a group of men barged their way into the house.

Police said the attackers then sprayed the victims with an unknown substance before making off with cash from the property.

Paramedics treated the victims at the scene before transporting them to Colchester Hospital for further care.

No arrests have been made so far but Essex Police has since launched an investigation in a bid to catch the perpetrators.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating following an incident in Jaywick where a group of men forced their way into an address in Vauxhall Lane.

“It happened at around 6.45pm on Saturday December 12.

“People inside the address were sprayed with a substance and a three figure sum of cash was stolen.”

One resident, who lives nearby, said he understood the substance used during the attack was some type of harmful acid.

Speaking anonymously he said: “I have heard from multiple sources that is was definitely an acid attack.

“They broke into the home and sprayed one woman and two younger women in the face. It’s terrible.”

Essex Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 42/203870/20 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be given via the website at crimestoppers-uk.org.