A MISBEHAVING elf is continuing to cause a stir around Tendring with his unruly behaviour.

Tendring's police officers have been sharing videos and pictures of Bobby, the naughty elf, caught getting into mischief.

The disorderly elf travelled from the North Pole to Clacton Police Station at the start of the month for a 25-day visit to learn about the force.

In trouble - Bobby being interviewed by Tendring's police boss Lily Benbow. Pictures: Essex Police Tendring

But since his arrival, Bobby has constantly played pranks on officers.

Last week he was taken in for questioning by Tendring's District Commander Lily Benbow and put in a cell for his antics.

Messing about - the elf caught in an amusement machine

Bobby also got into trouble for turning a police car's sirens on and eating all of the police station's advent calendar chocolates.

A post from Essex Police Tendring's Facebook page said: "After yesterday’s antics in the police car, Bobby has continued to misbehave.

"The community policing team came in this morning to find him laying across an office chair, face covered in chocolate and an empty advent calendar next to him.

"What are we going to do with this naughty elf?"

Time out - Bobby was thrown in a police cell

More than 4,000 people viewed the video of Bobby being put in a police cell for some 'time out' to think about his actions.

However, not all of his moves are rebellious, as the elf has launched a drawing competition for children to enter.

Drawing competiton - the helper doing a good deed

Children are being encouraged to draw a picture of Bobby and send it to TendringCPT@essex.pnn.police.uk.

The winner will be announced on December 21 and will receive a gift from Bobby himself.