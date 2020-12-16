SCHOOL bosses are believed to have axed as many as18 learning support assistant roles as part of a major shake-up which they say will ensure students get the “very best” support.

Clacton Coastal Academy, which is part of the Academies Enterprise Trust, recently carried out a consultation looking into a possible staff restructure at the Pathfields Road school.

As a result, the educational institution’s 30 teaching assistant positions are said to have now been cut down to just 12 although new roles are being created.

This is despite a report commissioned in 2019 by the Department of Education which found cuts to teaching assistants negatively impacts special needs pupils.

Essex county councillor Andy Wood, who represents Clacton North, believes the decision to axe learning support staff will be detrimental to the future of the school’s more vulnerable students.

He said: “I am concerned about this and it really needs looking into but I believe this is being driven by the Academies Enterprise Trust.

“They are cutting the learning support assistants from around 30 to 12, even though these staff work with the children who are struggling at school.

“They come from one of the most deprived areas in Essex and yet our children’s education is being hit by these cuts.

“We were told that Essex County Council is helping places like Clacton and yet it seems like it is always the most deprived areas which are hit.

The news comes at a time when Office for National Statistics has reported more people were made redundant between August and October than at any point on record.

Coronavirus has played its part, but Mr Wood believes it is a kick in the teeth to axe those who have committed themselves to their pupils in ways which are unprecedented throughout the pandemic.

“At a time when we are asking schools to up their game and work through this pandemic, we are now thanking them by not only freezing pay but telling them they are now longer wanted,” he added.

“What a way to thank them just before Christmas.”

A spokeswoman for Clacton Coastal Academy said the redundancies are part of a restructure and other roles are being created.

She said: “We have recently concluded a consultation on a staff restructure at Clacton Coastal Academy.

“The changes we are putting in place are designed to ensure our students get the very best support they need in the right areas.

“As a result, there are also additional roles that have been created, as well as some changes to current roles.

“The new changes will come into effect at the start of the new term in January.”