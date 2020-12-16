CHEERS!
Everyone knows it’s a challenging time for our pubs at the moment, with uncertainty and restrictions hampering the hospitality industry.
However, in a bid to put smiles on faces, we’re taking a trip back in time and shining the spotlight on some of Colchester’s best-known and popular landlords, with a selection of pictures from the 90s and Noughties.
All of these photos, kindly supplied by Trevor Johnson, are of pub and brewery award presentations carried out by the Colchester and North-East Essex branch of Camra - Campaign for Real Ale.
The pubs in question spread from Colchester, Rowhedge and Layer-de-la-Haye to the Tendring villages of St Osyth and Little Oakley.
Do you recognise any of these landlords or landladies?
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment