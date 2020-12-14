TENDRING council's leader has welcomed the news that the district will remain in Tier 2 for the time being.

In a statement to the House of Commons today, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock announced most of Essex, along with London and parts of Hertfordshire, would be moved up to Tier 3 from Wednesday.

This was announced two days before a scheduled national review of tiers, and comes into effect three days earlier.

However, Tendring – along with Colchester and Uttlesford districts within Essex – will remain in Tier 2 due to their lower rates of Coronavirus.

This will still be reviewed on Wednesday as part of the national assessment of the situation.

Tendring Council's leader Neil Stock said: “Remaining in Tier 2 is good news for our hard hit businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, and is testament to the good work of our residents, businesses and visitors in terms of following Covid-19 safety measures.

“This good work has been reflected in the figures that we are currently seeing.

“However, we must not be complacent. Cases in Tendring are still rising – albeit more slowly than other parts of Essex and the region – and it is therefore absolutely vital that everyone continues to be vigilant and follow safety measures, so we can avoid a later move into Tier 3.

“So go out and visit our restaurants and hospitality venues. But wear a mask where needed, frequently wash your hands, and above all maintain social distancing of two metres. Do not meet people from outside of your household indoors, and follow the rule of 6 outdoors.

“I am extremely pleased that out voice has been heard by the Secretary of State, and I am grateful to our local MPs and Essex County Council for helping me successfully make the case to government that Tendring is not contributing to the rise in cases in our region – and therefore rightly we are being kept in our existing tier, and if we can get the rate down lower we can drop down to Tier 1.”