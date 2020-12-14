The Health Secretary has confirmed Colchester and Tendring will remain in Tier 2.

Parts of Essex are set to move to Tier 3 on Wednesday.

In a statement to the house Matt Hancock said parts of south and west Essex would move into the higher tier.

In Colchester the rate of infection is now 97.6 cases per 100,000 people with 190 new cases recorded.

This is a rise from 89.4 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

In Tendring the rate has also risen with 101 cases per 100,000 people and 148 newly confirmed Covid-19 tests.

The figures, for the seven days to December 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Basildon continues to be third nationally with 1,149 new cases

It came as Mr Hancock told the Commons a new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England.

In a statement, Mr Hancock said: “Over the last few days, thanks to our world-class genomic capability in the UK, we have identified a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the South of England.”