SADLY coronavirus called a halt to most of the events we were looking forward to in 2020.

But now the year is over, and the Covid-19 vaccine has begun to be administered in the UK, we can start to put the year behind us and get back to some sense of normality.

Although some of them may look a little different in 2021, many of our favourite events will be returning this year.

And you can bet several will have plans to make them extra special after missing out last year.

Here are five events to look forward to across north and mid Essex in 2021:

Olly Murs, Castle Park, Colchester

Olly Murs

Essex-boy Olly will be performing a huge homecoming gig at Castle Park in Colchester this summer.

The 36-year-old, who shot to fame on the sixth series of ITV’s X Factor, will arrive in town on the final stop on his 25-date 2021 UK tour over the August bank holiday.

He’ll be performing all of his biggest hits, including Heart Skips a Beat, Dear Darlin’ and Dance With Me, as well as tracks from his latest triple platinum album Never Been Better.

Castle Park has played host to a number of stars in recent years including Sir Tom Jones and Tears for Fears.

Tickets cost from £39.50 plus a booking fee while tickets for the gold circle cost £55.

VIP packages are also available.

Visit www.colchester-events.co.uk/ollymurs.

Maldon Mud Race

Maldon Mud Race.

Maldon Mud Race is one of the most popular events in the Essex calendar, normally bringing thousands of revellers to the coastal town.

However, 2020's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

But organisers have ever since been working on 2021's mud race and are promising it will be bigger and better than ever.

It is set to take place on Sunday, May 23.

You can enter now by visiting maldonmudrace.com/enter

Clacton Airshow

Clacton Airshow 2019

Tens of thousands of residents normally turn our for Clacton Airshow every year.

The event is by far the biggest in the town's calendar and is a huge tourist attraction for the north Essex coast.

Sadly 2020's airshow had to be cancelled due to coronavirus, but it will return this year.

Taking place on the August 26 and 27 this year's event is set to feature some stunning displays from historic and more recent aircraft.

Visit www.clactonairshow.com.

Smoke and Fire Festival, Colchester

Smoke and Fire Festival

A huge barbecue festival will be heading to Colchester for the first time next year after its debut was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Smoke and Fire Festival will take place in the Lower Castle Park in August.

The event, which attracted more than 18,000 visitors last year, has been held at Maldon’s Promenade Park for the past three years.

It was due to move to Colchester this year but the Covid-19 pandemic halted plans. Instead it will take place next August across three days.

The event, in aid of the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, will see visitors feast at dozens of stalls. There will also be open-fire cookery, live demonstrations and masterclasses.

The food festival will also host the first annual British Open BBQ Championships.

It takes place on August 20, 21 and 22in Castle Park.

Early bird tickets, available from now until March 21 and cost £12.50. Children up to 12 years old go free.

Visit www.smokeandfirefestival.com.

Sausage and Cider Festival, Colchester

Sausages

Foodies are in for a treat when this event arrives in town for the first time this year.

The event was originally set to arrive at Charter Hall in May, however coronavirus meant it had to be cancelled.

Enjoy incredible live music while enjoying a pint or two of our many delicious craft ciders on offer plus beers, Gin and Prosecco as well.

There will also be a huge variety of delicious sausages, definitely not the standard bangers you would find in your local supermarket.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 13.

Visit www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk for more information.