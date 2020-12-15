A PROLIFIC offender who drunkenly sexually assaulted two women has been jailed for 14 months.

Oliver Sheppard committed the offences, as well as three violent assaults on the same two women and a third man, in Clacton over a five day period in July and August 2019.

The first offence took place on July 27, 2019, when the 31-year-old was roaming the streets of the town intoxicated.

The 17-year-old victim was walking home with her sister when she was approached by Sheppard, who tried to start a conversation about drugs.

She walked off, but, in a fit of rage, Sheppard, of Cornwall Road, Brentwood, threw a sandwich at her before grabbing her arm and her breast.

Two days later at a house party Sheppard lifted up the skirt of a different woman and attempted to pull down her underwear.

He also attempted to knee the woman in the face.

On August 1, a drunken Sheppard assaulted a motorcyclist in London Road, Clacton.

Matthew Morgan, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, said: “The victim was sat on his motorbike when he suddenly saw the defendant come from Hawthorn Road.

“The defendant said ‘You have run over my sister’ and he was holding something in his left hand and pointed it at the victim.

“The victim said the defendant was clearly trying to scare him into thinking it was a knife.

“He was slurring his words and he ran straight at him and punched him on the helmet which broke the visor.

“He then punched him in the face. The victim fell to the side and his leg was trapped under the bike.”

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries but was left nervous when leaving his house.

Sheppard, who the court heard has 24 convictions for 42 offences, admitted two charges of sexual assault, two of assault by beating and one of common assault. The four earlier offences were admitted on the second day of a trial in February.

Catherine Bradshaw, mitigating, said: “He has not had a positive start in life which had an effect on him in terms of drink and drugs.

“He would welcome some intensive intervention by probation to try and tackle the reasons why he offends.”

Recorder Simon Mayo QC sentenced Sheppard to a total of 14 months for the offences.

He must adhere to sex offence notification requirements for ten years.