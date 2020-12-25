Christmas Day is here and you may well be wondering what festive TV is on this year.

So whether your looking for something to enjoy this evening or the next few days here are some of our picks.

Christmas Day

Strictly Come Dancing: The Christmas Countdown (BBC1, 4.45pm)

The much-loved show’s festive special usually features either contestants from previous series or celebs who can’t commit to the regular show’s long run. Sadly there isn’t one this year due to coronavirus.

This festive alternative will look back at the 25 best routines ever to feature on the programme, as voted for by the public.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman speak to the judges, professionals and celebrity guests about these iconic moments, which include perfect 10s and trophy-winning performances.

Blankety Blank Christmas Special (BBC1, 7pm)

It’s the gameshow that as famously hosted by Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Lily Savage, and David Walliams also took over for a one-off ITV revival in 2016.

Those are some big shoes to fill, but if anyone can manage it, it’s Bradley Walsh. For anyone who’s unfamiliar with the format, Bradley invites the contestants to fill in the missing blanks in a question – and comedian Jimmy Carr, pop star Danny Jones, actress Emilia Fox, boxer Amir Khan, comedian Sue Perkins and presenter Anita Rani are the celebrity panel who will be trying to help them win some brilliant prizes.

Call the Midwife (BBC1, 7.40pm)

It’s now Christmas 1965 and everyone at Nonnatus House is preparing for a day full of traditional fun, food and festivities.

But of course, this being Call the Midwife, things are not going to work out quite as they’d hoped. After Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, Trixie is angry to find a subscription for a marriage bureau in her stocking and a surprise reunion for Shelagh comes ahead of a deeply moving birth.

Matters start looking up when the circus arrives in Poplar, during which new friendships are forged and experiences enjoyed – but for Nurse Crane, it brings with it a potentially life-changing event.

Royal Opera All Star Gala (BBC Four, 7.40pm)

Katie Derham presents this special concert recorded in September. Scattered throughout the stalls of the fabulous auditorium at Covent Garden, the Chorus and Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, conducted by Antonio Pappano, perform much-loved arias, duets and choruses from operas by Rossini, Donizetti, Puccini and Bizet. The international star soloists include Lisette Oropesa (soprano), Gerald Finley (bass-baritone), Aigul Akhmetshina (mezzo), Charles Castronovo (tenor), Vito Priante (baritone) and Jeremy White (bass).

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular (ITV, 8pm)

The live editions of this year’s competition had to be postponed due to Covid-19, and the festive show also faced difficulties with at least three of its crew members testing positive during filming in October, forcing them into isolation and the production to shutdown. Thankfully everything got back on track in November, and we’re sure that viewers will think it’s been worth the hassle.

Ant and Dec, fresh from the success of the revamped I’m a Celebrity, are set to host, and are welcoming back some of the most successful acts created by the show during its 14 years on air.

Simon Cowell still isn’t fit enough to take his place on the judging panel, so will once again be replaced by Ashley Banjo, who appears alongside Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special (BBC1, 10pm)

At last we’re getting an opportunity to catch up with Agnes and her family, during which we’ll find out how they’ve been coping with ‘the new normal’.

Actually, for the Browns, life doesn’t seem to have changed very much at all – Grandad has another complaint, while Buster and Dermot have new jobs. Perhaps the most important thing is that Agnes has a new tree.

However, distractions are on the way as she and Winnie wait to find out if they’ve landed the job of delivering an alternative Queen’s speech, just as they hear about a flasher who’s on the loose.

Boxing Day, Saturday December 26

The Repair Shop at Christmas (BBC1, 6.45pm)

If you think the regular programmes are tear-jerkers, wait until you get a hold of this. There’s the usual mix of nostalgia and moving tales, but throwing some good old-fashioned festive season sentimentality into the mix is enough to push even the hardest of hearts over the edge.

First up, Vicar Steve and his wife Amanda hope the experts can revive the rocking horse they bought for their daughter when she was five years old; tragically she passed away just two years later, but the couple are hoping the sister she never met will be able to play with it in the future.

Then siblings want to breathe new life into a battered stereogram that was once at the heart of their family Christmas. A toy truck made by engineers during the Second World War and a vintage musical ornament from the US are also in need of some TLC.

The Masked Singer (ITV, 7pm)

It was one of the most jaw-dropping, bonkers series of 2020, and now it’s back for a new run – how the second series can top the first is anybody’s guess, but what we do know is that Ken Jeong won’t be a part of the celebrity panel this time around due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

His place alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora will be taken by Mo Gilligan, while Joel Dommett returns as host. Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts – in the guise of Queen Bee – is the reigning champion, having beaten the likes of Jason Manford, Jake Shears and Teddy Sheringham. But who will follow in her footsteps?

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special (BBC1, 7.45pm)

As head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas spends most of her TV life telling people whether or not they’ve managed to master a skill. Now the table is about to be turned when she takes part in the first of two celebrity versions of the sewing competition.

She, along with Denise Van Outen, Dr Ranj Singh and Sara Pascoe, will be going all-out to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young. First up they must master the pattern challenge, which involves making a pair of festive pyjama bottoms.

Then it’s time to take some unwanted garment or fabric and transform it into a festive fancy dress outfit for a dog. Finally, the celebs must create a perfectly fitted dress to wear on Christmas Day. Afterwards, Patrick and Esme unveil the winner alongside host Joe Lycett.

Victoria Wood: The Secret List (BBC Two, 9.05pm)

The second course of the comedian’s favourite sketches from her first solo series is supplemented with observations from Abby Morgan and Winsome Pinnock on how Victoria’s comedy subverted outdated preconceptions about women and ageing.

Ken Loach and Russell T Davies also dissect her unrivalled use of language. Narrated by Sara Pascoe. Victoria Wood Live, in which the comedian performs stand-up and sketches in a show filmed during her 1997 tour, follows at 10.05pm.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 (C4, 9.05pm)

It’s Boxing Day, we’ve all probably indulged a little too much and can’t be bothered to shift ourselves from the comfy groove we’ve worn into the sofa during the festive period.

Thankfully, the most exercise we need to do involves reaching for the remote control and switching between some great programmes.

This offering, hosted by Jimmy Carr, is a stalwart of the seasonal schedules and, once again, features some superstar question-setters, including Charles Dance and Jon Snow, as well as pupils from Mitchell Brook Primary School.