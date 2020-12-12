As we head towards the Christmas holidays a number of schools across Essex have reported cases of Covid-19 this week.

Some have had to send classes home to self-isolate after confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this week.

In some cases the teachers and other members of staff have also been told to stay home.

Here is a look at the schools which reported cases this week:

Sweyne Park School

A secondary school has had to partially shut after a staff member tested positive for Covid.

Close contacts of the staff member at the Sweyne Park School have been told not to return to school after the Christmas break.

The school has also had to ask a significant number of other members of staff to self-isolate from today and, as a result of staffing shortage, the school is now operating on a rota system.

Years nine and 11 were asked to work from home on December 10 and years seven and eight on December 11.

An updated rota for next week is yet to be released.

Temple Sutton Primary School

Primary school children were sent home following a positive case of coronavirus.

Bosses at Southend's Temple Sutton Primary School say one bubble has been told to self-isolate in light of the Covid-19 case.

It has yet to be confirmed which year group the bubble is part of.

The remainder of the school on Eastern Avenue, will remain open.

Grove Wood Primary School

Children in year two at a Rayleigh primary school are self-isolating following a positive case of coronavirus.

Year two students at Grove Wood Primary School, on Grove Road have all been sent home until December 20.

It is believed there is only case of Covid-19 inside the school.

Beauchamps High School

A school will be closed until after the Christmas holidays, with over 30 teachers now self-isolating.

Beauchamps High School in Wickford said they had been left with no choice but to shut their doors completely from today, and have since announced they will keep the school shut for the next two weeks.

It comes as year 7, 9 and 11 are now all self-isolating and are not returning until after the Christmas break.

Years 8, 10, 12 and 13 all have a significant number of students self-isolating until December 18, and therefore also won't return until after Christmas.

In addition, the school have over 30 teachers now self-isolating until December 18.

Hinguar Primary School and Nursery

Six year groups have been sent home to isolate after a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils in nursery, reception, years one, two, three and four at Hinguar Primary School and Nursery, Southend, are not allowed to come into school and should instead self-isolate after being in contact with the member of staff.

Heybridge Co-operative Academy

A secondary school has reopened to limited students after it was forced to close due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Heybridge Co-operative Academy was advised by Public Health England to close on Monday (December 7) and Tuesday (December 8) after a case of coronavirus was confirmed.

The school reopened on Wednesday to limited students.

Students are parents were advised to check their letters to see if they were due back into the school.