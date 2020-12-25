At Christmas time we all have our own traditions we uphold.

It may be about what time you eat your lunch or open your presents.

Or it could be that you always go for a walk or watch a particular festive film.

And across the world different countries have different Christmas traditions.

Here is a look at some of them.

Families eat KFC in Japan

In December 1974, KFC Japan created its ‘Kentucky for Christmas’ ad campaign, promoting fried chicken as the perfect Christmas meal.

And it has become a tradition.

Every festive season millions of families across Japan enjoy fried chicken from the American fast-food chain.

Krampus is celebrated in Austria and Bavaria

A relic of Eastern European folklore, this distinctly un-merry monster is the Yin to FatherChristmas' Yang.

Legend holds that the naughty list is overseen by Krampus, a Bad Santa so ghoulish he makes Billy Bob Thornton look like Fred Claus.

Usually portrayed as a hairy, horned goat-demon, his punishments ranged from a simple lump of coal right up to eternal damnation.

Star of one decent Christmas horror movie and hundreds of utterly dreadful ones, Krampus is now more trope than tradition, and if you're naughty you just get a less good phone.

3am carol concert still happens today in Wales

Another Welsh tradition, still practised in some parishes, there is much to admire about Plygain - a Christmas morning carol sesh filled with a capella harmonies and frighteningly powerful tenor voices.

For modern carollers there's just one teeny-tiny problem: the services are supposed to start at 3am!

Children leave a shoe outside the door in Germany

Each year on the evening of December 5 children across Germany each leave a single boot outside their doorsteps.

It is then magically filled overnight with chocolate and sweets.

If children haven't been good they may only be left a branch.

Spiders webs are placed on Christmas trees

It comes from a Eastern European folktale and is thought to explain the origin of tinsel on Christmas trees.

In Ukraine Christmas trees are decorated with webs and spider ornaments.

Finding a spider or a spider's web on a Christmas tree is considered good luck.