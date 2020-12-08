ARSONISTS have destroyed a community centre in Clacton.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the blaze at Coppins Hall Community Centre in Maldon Way thsi morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 12.30am today, December 8.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating a deliberate fire which has destroyed a community centre in Clacton.
"The fire at Coppins Hall Community Centre is believed to have started at around 12.30am.
"We believe it was started deliberately and are treating it as arson.
"The fire has damaged the building beyond repair.
"We need anyone who saw what happened, has any CCTV, Ring doorbell, or dash cam footage, or any other information to come forward."
Witnesses are urged to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/200475/20.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.