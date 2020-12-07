POLICE discovered about 1,000 cannabis plants growing in a disused building.
Officers found the factory in Wash Lane, in Clacton, on Friday, December 4 and spent hours dismantling the equipment, and removing the plants, from the three-storey building.
Sergeant Felton from the community policing team has thanked the public for reporting the suspicious activity at the location and to all the officers who spent the majority of the weekend dismantling it.
Equipment - officers spent the weekend clearing up the factory
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Cannabis factories are linked to criminals who exploit vulnerable people for their own financial gain.
"These might be people who are exploited or forced to work for them to manage these cultivations, or to sell the drugs.
"Anyone with information about this cannabis factory is asked to contact us quoting incident 358 of December 4."
You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.
Shocking - the items used in the factory
Alternatively, you can call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
