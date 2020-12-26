We have all been indulging ourselves over the last few days.

Wipe away the Christmas excesses and at the same time enjoy some of the most breathtaking scenery.

So if you fancy stretching your legs during the Christmas break we have got you covered.

Here are ten walks you can enjoy in north Essex's beautiful countryside and coast - all without having to venture very far.

We may now be in Tier 4 but we are still able to go outdoors for unlimited exercise.

However remember you are only able to meet with one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space.

So as the temperature dips, get out and about and enjoy the beautiful winter scenery.

Dedham

You can enjoy the iconic Constable countryside following the river Stour.

Maureen Jackson took this of Flatford Locks

You can also admire the glorious 15th century St Mary’s Church at Dedham while on the walk.

Just watch out for the cows.

Naze Tower circular

Walton's iconic Naze Tower, which dates to 1720, is a famous site in north Essex.

It also makes a brilliant spot for a coastal walk as you explore the creeks, marshes and mudflats of the area.

Wivenhoe Trail

This popular route starts from the industrial Hythe and gently winds its way to the picturesque estuary town.

The route takes in Wivenhoe itself and on to Alresford Creek.

You can do the whole journey if you like, or just part, and you the route is suitable to ride on your bike too.

Tollesbury Marshes

Apart from going out to St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell, the next best place to feel truly somewhere wild in Essex, is out on the Tollesbury Marshes.

It’s no surprise they filmed Great Expectations there and when the wind gets up, which it does regularly, there’s no better place to wipe away the cobwebs.

Clacton to Walton

Tendring really is a treasure trove of beautiful seaside walks, and this one is no different.

This walk is seven miles and gives you a chance to take in three of the area's most iconic seaside resorts - Clacton, Frinton and Walton.

Jo Marshall took this picture of Frinton

Harwich Maritime Trail

The maritime town of Harwich stands at the tip of a peninsula in north east Essex commanding the entrance to a magnificent harbour, where the Orwell flows down from Ipswich to meet the waters of the Stour that flow from Constable Country.

There are fine views over the busy harbour, especially from The Ha'penny Pier, with vessels of all shapes and sizes constantly moving.

Cudmore Grove, Mersea

Cudmore Grove Country Park, on Mersea Island, is one of the most beautiful in the county.

Run by Essex County Council, there is lots to see and do and plenty of opportunity to take in the sea air as you stroll along the marshes.

There's also some snazzy children's play equipment to enjoy for younger visitors, and it remains open for the time being.

Parking is available, at a cost.

Bradwell on Sea

The landscape of Bradwell is breathtaking, mainly because as you stand on the beach, behind you will be the 7th century Chapel of St Peter on the Wall, the oldest church in England.

The ancient chapel was built in 674 using the brick of the ruined Roman fort, hence ‘on the wall’ and is a must for any Essex walker.

The Essex Way from West Bergholt to Fordham

While the stretch from Harwich to Manningtree on the long distance path gets all the plaudits, and quite rightly with the views of the Stour estuary, try this little beaut for a quiet alternative.

Enjoy the sedate meandering of the river.

Dovercourt Beach

The star of this walk is the colourful beach huts to gaze at.

But there are also playparks a plenty for youngsters and plenty for history buffs too, with Harwich's iconic Ha'penny Pier just down the road.