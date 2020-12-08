There is no denying 2020 has been a tough year for most of us in one way or another.

And along with our amazing key workers and NHS staff, mums have definitely been under more strain than ever before.

They have had to juggle home schooling with work and explain to little ones why they cannot see their friends and families for months on end.

New mums have been isolated.

Cases of post natal depression have almost tripled since Covid-19.

Domestic abuse has surged during lockdown. It has been a far from easy time.

This is why our sister publication, Essex Living magazine, wants to find and celebrate Essex’s most inspiring mums.

Essex Living magazine editor and mum-of-one Katy Pearson said: “Mothering and mummy-life can be tough. And today’s mums have to contend with many new, never-before-faced challenges.

“And that’s before we even start to think about the extra stress involved in being a mum, while a pandemic sweeps the world, killing tens of thousands of people in the UK alone.

“So at Essex Living we want to celebrate our county’s most inspiring mums, just like we did in March, with the help of TV star and foster mum extraordinaire Debbie Bright.

“If you think you know Essex’s best mum, then we want to hear from you. They may have overcome adversity, they may juggle incredible work in the community with raising a family.

“They may be a super stepmum or a fabulous foster carer. They may be a single mum that’s absolutely bossing it.

“They may be your sister, your daughter, your friend, your wife.

“But if she’s a mum that you think is an inspiration, then we want to hear about her and share her story in our Mother’s Day edition of Essex Living magazine.”

To nominate a mum, email Katy at katy.pearson@living-magazines.co.uk.

You must include her full name, age, town she lives in and the reason you are nominating her.

The deadline for nominations is 11.59pm, Friday, December 31.

Please note due to the sheer volume of nominations we receive we cannot reply to individual emails or confirm a nomination has been received.