A HEALTH boss has warned his colleagues they “could end up in a lot of trouble” if they do not reign in their overspending on prescriptions.

The North Essex Clinical Commissioning Group is said to be looking at a £4.4 million overspend on prescribing across its myriad of practices.

As a result, the medicines management team has urged the governing board to consider how they can help curb the amount of prescriptions being handed out.

Martyn Hanlon, chair of the finance and performance committee, believes the concerns raised are just as much about patient welfare as they are financial.

Speaking at a board meeting on behalf of the medicines management team, he said: “There are all sorts of complex reasons for [the overspend].

“But one of them is inappropriate dispensing and polypharmacy and it is an area where we are not doing particularly well.

“It is a serious problem and if we do not get a real grip on it, we could end up in a lot of trouble - this not just about money but more importantly quality and safety.

“If we are over prescribing an inappropriate supply not only are we spending too much money on a grand scale, but also potentially putting patients at risk.”

As much as some board members acknowledged the overspend, Mr Hanlon’s suggestion of prescription cutbacks did not go down too well with everyone.

Dr Freda Bhatti, who is an elected member of the CCG’s governing board, quickly moved to defend her fellow doctors working in primary care sector.

“One has to be very careful with the wording one uses regarding over-prescribing and safety and there are multiple issues why we are over budget,” she responded.

“It is not just down to poor practise in general practices and I must defend my colleagues and I think these words just are not very fair.”

The process of how the clinical group’s outgoings on prescriptions can be reduced will be discussed more in-depth at a future meeting.