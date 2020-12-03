A MAN arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
Police were called to Harwich International Port following reports of a serious incident involving a pedestrian and a lorry on Thursday, November 26.
On arrival, officers established a man in his 50s had been in a collision with a lorry while it was travelling in the port's parking area.
Sadly the man was pronounced dead, despite the efforts of everyone at the scene.
A short time later a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was taken into custody by officers for questioning.
An Essex Police spokesman has confirmed the man has been released on bail until December 17.
