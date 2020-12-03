A MAN who violently beat a woman and raped her before going on the run has been found guilty after going on trial.

Steven Anderson, 34, formerly of Jaywick, was convicted of two counts of rape, grievous bodily harm, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, assault by beating and criminal damage at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

The jury heard how Anderson, now of no fixed address, had imprisoned the woman in December last year.

He smashed a TV, threatened her with a meat cleaver, and held her hostage.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was too scared to seek help.

When she saw Anderson again, on January 2 this year, he beat her - using his fists and a wooden hammer – and raped her at knifepoint.

The next day, the victim made her way to the safety of her family and we were called.

Anderson fled the county and was arrested in Homerton three weeks later.

After the result, Detective Constable Liv Howells, of the North Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation Team, said: “This has been a harrowing case and I am in awe of the bravery of the victim.

“She’s come forward and given us in-depth accounts of what Anderson put her through, and I cannot thank her enough for her bravery and co-operation throughout this difficult investigation.

“So many officers have worked tirelessly on this case, to make sure we get justice for the victim, and can stop Steven Anderson from committing crimes against women.

“Anderson is a violent man and shows no care for others around him.

“I hope that today’s result brings some comfort to the victims and encourages other victims of abuse – whether that’s sexual or physical – to come forward.”

He is due to be sentenced on January 25.