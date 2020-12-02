A man from Jaywick has been found guilty of violently beating a woman and raping her before going on the run.

Steven Anderson, 34, of no fixed address, was found convicted of two counts of rape, GBH, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, assault by beating, and criminal damage at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

The jury heard how Anderson had imprisoned the woman on 13 December 2019. He smashed a tv, threatened her with a meat cleaver, and held her hostage.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was too scared to seek help. When she saw Anderson again, on 2 January this year, he beat her – using his fists and a wooden hammer – and raped her at knifepoint.

The next day, the victim made her way to the safety of her family and Essex Police were contacted.

Anderson fled the county and was arrested in Homerton three weeks later.

After today’s verdict, Detective Constable Liv Howells, of the North Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation Team, said: “This has been a harrowing case and I am in awe of the bravery of the victim.

“She’s come forward and given us in-depth accounts of what Anderson put her through, and I cannot thank her enough for her bravery and co-operation throughout this difficult investigation.

“So many officers have worked tirelessly on this case, to make sure we get justice for the victim, and can stop Steven Anderson from committing crimes against women.

“Anderson is a violent man and shows no care for others around him. I hope that today’s result brings some comfort to the victims and encourages other victims of abuse – whether that’s sexual or physical – to come forward.”

Anderson is due to be sentenced on January 25.